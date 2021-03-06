100 Days Of BJP's Arrogance: Congress Slams Government Over Farmers' Protest

New Delhi: As the farmers' stir against the three farm laws entered the 100th day on Saturday, the Congress party called it a 'black chapter' in the history of Indian democracy and urged the people of India to support the cause.

"Today is the 100th day of the farm protest. Across the borders of Delhi, farmers have been braving all odds. They braved all kinds of insults heaped upon them by the government and pro-government media," said Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera addressing a press conference

"Today what we are witnessing is that an attempt being made to wipe out the narrative of the farmers from the media. Each one of us has our own struggles and that's the awareness on which this government depends. There is one category of society which have found time to come on the streets to protest," Khera added.

As part of the ongoing protest, the farmers blocked Western Peripheral Expressway in Delhi from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday. They observed 'Black Day' marking the completion of 100 days of protest against the three agricultural laws.

"Now we are entering into a more dangerous arena. How this cornered regime is going to react is yet to be seen. We think this is a black chapter in our democracy where everything was done to disrupt the peaceful protests," Khera said.

"A very large section of our society has found time, energy and consistency to protest against these farm laws. They are the voice of each one of us. Let's support them even if we do it silently," urged the Congress spokesperson.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also tweeted over the matter and said: "Whose sons risk their lives on the country's borders, for them nails have been laid at the borders of Delhi. Annadatas demand their right, the government commits atrocities."

(With inputs from PTI)