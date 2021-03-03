106-year-old woman gets Covid jab in Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar: A 106-year-old woman is believed to be the oldest person to have been given the Covid-19 vaccine at a primary health care centre in Chanana Dham in Rajasthan. The woman appealed to the people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and said that beneficiaries should get themselves inoculated when their turn comes.

Chief Medical officer Dr Girdhari Mehra said, "Centenarian Sarjeet Kaur arrived at Chanana Dham PHC to get vaccinated against COVID-19. She could not get herself registered online. We informed the senior medical officers at the Centre about the registration issue and within no time, the Union health ministry gave permission for vaccination."

After taking the COVID jab, Kaur said that she is proud to have received the vaccine and encouraged others to go ahead.

In another similar case, a 105-year-old woman received the COVID-19 vaccine jab at a health care unit in Suratgarh in the presence of Dr. Deepesh Soni and other medical staff.

In a remarkable achievement in India's fight against the pandemic, twenty-four States and Union Territories including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan did not report any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Ninty-eight deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Four states account for 88.78 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties - 54. Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths and Punjab reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

About 86.58 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six states. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 6,332 newly recovered cases. 3,512 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours followed by 473 in Tamil Nadu.

