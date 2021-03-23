130 people still missing in Uttarakhand glacial burst: Govt

New Delhi: As many as 130 people continue to be missing following the February 7 glacial burst in Uttarakhand, which claimed 74 lives, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Read:| Uttarakhand Rescue Ops LIVE: Death toll rises to 53, over 150 still missing

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has constituted a joint study team of experts from different institutes and organisations of central and state governments to understand the causes of the flash floods in river Rishiganga and Dhaulianga and to suggest mitigation and preparedness measures to prevent such events.

Read:| 'Missing' workers found stranded at a village cut off after UttaraKhand floods

He said the government of Uttarakhand has also constituted a committee to review the glacial natural lakes and their effects.

"The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the incident," Rai said in a written reply.

PTI

WATCH: Glacial burst sweeps workers on NTPC dam