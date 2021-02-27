2 arrested for plotting to assassinate activist Sushil Pandit

New Delhi: In a major development, the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly conspiring to assassinate Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit.

According to the Delhi Police, Sukhwinder (25) and Lakhan (21) were caught by the RK Puram Police after they received intelligence inputs that the two were planning the assassination.

READ: Congress reminds G23 leaders to focus on Assembly polls rather than infighting

The staff of RK Puram police station arrested Sukhwinder, 25 and Lakhan, 21, both acquaintances from Punjab who were sent to Delhi on the instructions of one Prince alias Tuti.

"During interrogation, it came out that Prince is facing a murder trial in Faridkot Punjab and is a childhood friend of Lakhan. The duo was offered Rs 10 lakh to assassinate human rights activist and CEO of Hive Communication India Sushil Pandit. They were provided with 4 pistols and 4 cartridges and a mobile phone containing a photo of Sushil Pandit," said DCP South West, Ingit Pratap Singh.

READ: Centre fixes COVID-19 vaccine price at Rs 250 per dose

A case has been registered under sections of Arms Act, 120 B, 115 at RK Puram police station.

"Considering the seriousness of the case and the possibility of foreign involvement, the case is now transferred to the special Cell," the officer added.

IANS