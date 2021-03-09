20 rebels surrender to Manipur Chief Minister

Imphal: Altogether 20 cadres belonging to different underground outfits of the state on Tuesday laid down arms before Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a 'Homecoming Ceremony' at the Banquet Hall of 1st BN Manipur Rifles in Imphal.

The cadres, who have joined the mainstream, include 16 from the Thadou People’s Liberation Army (TPLA), one each from the People’s Liberation Army ( PLA) and (PREPAK) (Pro) and two from another group.

They brought one AK-56 rifle, one M-15 rifle, one MK-33 rifle, one Uzi SMG, one Lathod gun, one Glock 19 pistol, six 9mm pistols, two .32 pistols, one .22 pistol and 75 assorted ammunition.

Speaking on the occasion, Biren Singh said that the centre’s development policy for the North-Eastern states had witnessed a significant change ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country.

Also read: Manipur: Many projects under BJP rule, says CM

"The PM believes in the idea of strong One India having equal development in all the States, he said, adding that the centre under his leadership has been constantly working towards bringing the development of NE states at par with other states of the country, and people of the region should acknowledge and appreciate it," he said at the event.

Biren assured the surrendered cadres that the Government would never disappoint them.

Informing that the State now has a comprehensive Surrender cum Rehabilitation scheme under which they would get different rehabilitation benefits, Biren Singh said that his Government would definitely help them in leading a dignified life having suitable means of livelihood.

Stating that peace is very essential to achieve progress and development, the CM urged all the members of different armed outfits to come to the negotiating table and join the mainstream.

Maintaining that Manipur is now on the path of development with hundreds of youth contributing their might in economic growth through entrepreneurship in the past four years, Biren pointed out that all these were possible due to restoration of peace in the State.

Also read: Manipur CM implements e-office scheme, distributes computers to govt departments

Under the Revised Scheme for Surrender-Cum Rehabilitation of Militants in the North East States, 2018 of the Ministry of Home Affairs, rehabilitation benefits given to the surrendered cadres included a one-time financial grant of Rs 4 lakh to each cadre, which is to be kept in a bank in their names as fixed deposit for a period of three years.

They will stay in a rehabilitation camp for three years during which they will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs. 6,000 each and incentives for surrendered weapons have also been provided.