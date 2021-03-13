4-year-old girl brutally murdered in Naroli, Silvassa

Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli): Police arrested a man on Saturday for murdering a four-year-old girl in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The girl was found murdered in the man's flat after the police launched a search operation to find the girl. The four-year-old's parents had filed a police complaint after she went missing on Friday afternoon.

According to the information, a four-year-old girl who lives with her parents in an apartment in Naroli area had been missing since Friday afternoon. Despite a massive search by the parents, the whereabouts of the girl couldn't be traced. After this, a missing case was reported in the local police station.

A preliminary investigation by the police suggested that she went missing while playing with her friend on Friday afternoon.

Police searched almost 40 houses in the locality, including the missing girl's family. During the course of the search, police found blood traces of blood splatter in the man's flat, also located in the locality. In a subsequent search in the apartment premises, the police discovered the child's body stuffed in a bag.

According to the police, the girl was killed brutally with her throat slit by a sharp weapon. For further examination, the body has been sent for post-mortem, and the case has been taken seriously by the police. Enraged by the incident, the locals even tried to lynch the accused who was taken into police custody.

On the other hand, the father of the deceased girl, unable to bear the pain, attempted to commit suicide by drinking phenol. Currently, he recuperating at a nearby hospital.

