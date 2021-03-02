Families threaten to migrate after quarrel in UP

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): About 40 families belonging to the same community in Uttar Pradesh have advertised their houses for sale and said they wanted to migrate out of a residential colony in Meerut city, according to reports.

One of the families in Kushal colony said the decision was taken after members of another community stopped them from holding a family event.

The resident said, he organised a ceremony for his daughter's wedding on February 24 when some society members abruptly entered his house and asked him to switch off the music. A scuffle followed between the guests and those who came to stop the event.

"This was not the first time that we were barred from organising any family functions in the area. Despite several complaints to the local police, they did not listen to us. Now, we were forced to leave this society," said the resident.



Meanwhile, when ETV Bharat contacted circle officer Arvind Kumar, he said that an investigation has been ordered and assured strict action against those responsible for such acts in the colony.

