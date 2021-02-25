40 lakh tractors to be present, Rakesh Tikait warns of Parliament gherao

Bharatpur: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that if the Central government does not repeal the three farm laws, the protesting farmers will gherao the parliament, adding that this time 40 lakh tractors will be there instead of four lakh tractors. Tikait was addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat of United Kisan Morcha in Rajasthan's Sikar.

Reiterating that a conspiracy was hatched to defame the farmers during the tractor parade on January 26, Tikait said, "This time the call will be for Parliament gherao. We will announce it and then march towards Delhi.."

Tikait said the protesting farmers would plough the parks near India Gate and grow crops there.

Leaders of the United Front will decide the date to gherao the Parliament, he added.

The farmer leader told ETV Bharat that the farmers of the entire nation stand united and mahapanchayats are being organised across the country to strengthen the farmers' protest.

Accusing the government of turning a deaf ear to the farmers, Tikait stressed that a law to regulate Minimum Support Price (MSP) must be brought by the government and the three farm laws should be repealed.

"If MSP is not regulated, the big corporates will purchase the agricultural produce at a cheap price, hoard it which will lead to black marketing," he said, adding that this agitation represents the voice of the common people.

BKU leader stated that this protest is not going to end anytime soon and this resolution won't resort to any violent means.

The farmers of the country love the tricolour, but not the leaders of this country," he said.

