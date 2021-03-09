42 outfits banned in India for involvement in terror activities: Govt

New Delhi: A total of 42 terrorist organisations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed have been banned by the government for their involvement in various acts of terrorism, which is largely been sponsored from across the border, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said that 635 terrorists were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir between 2018 and 2020, while 115 civilians lost their lives to terrorist violence in the Union Territory during the period.

Three civilians were also killed in the hinterland due to the terrorist violence in the last three years, he said.

"Terrorism in India has largely been sponsored from across the border," he said in a written reply to a question.

In response to a separate question, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 61 cases of infiltration were reported along the Indo-Pakistan border in the last two years, 1,045 infiltrations along the Indo-Bangladesh border and 63 along the Indo-Nepal border.

