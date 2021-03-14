Most of the time, we concentrate on cleaning the items placed inside the wardrobe but not the closet itself. But, maintaining a clean wardrobe definitely is a road map to your clean clothes. Here are the five quick wardrobe maintenance tips for fresh clothes, shared by Roopa Hariharan, Co-founder PureCult, an eco-friendly home cleaning products maker.
1. Spot clean the wardrobe with detergent or cleanser to avoid dry and irremovable stains
Based upon the material your closet is made up of, you can use a detergent, soap, or cleanser to remove the stains immediately. The regular stains that wardrobes or cupboards have are because of dust accumulation in the corners and crevices. But spills are also another reason to form the spots. Clean them immediately to avoid dry and glossy stains.
2. Combat the moths out of the wardrobe to save your woolen wear
Moths are mostly drawn to sweat, hair, and body oil left on clothing, particularly those made out of natural fibers. Even though we clean all the clothes before placing them in the wardrobe, the leftover scents are enough for them to settle over.
3. Place dried rosemary, cloves, lavender, or bay leaves into a small cloth bag and hang them in your wardrobe or your drawers. The essential oils form of these herbs, spread on contaminated areas of the closet, can also repel moths. You can use an essential oil diffuser alongside to eliminate them.
4. Pick good thick wooden hangers to hang your clothes in the wardrobe
(IANSlife)