70,000 complaints registered with National Consumer Helpline every month

New Delhi: The National Consumer Affairs Department on Monday informed that as many as 70,000 complaints are registered with the National Consumer Helpline every month.

During a presser on the occasion of the annual World Consumer Rights Day, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said that the department has made special arrangements for rural consumers through Panchayats, Common Service Centers, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Post Offices and Railways to increase consumer outreach.

"The programme along with the Panchayats was implemented in Jharkhand on National Consumer Day and in Bihar this March. There is also an action plan to do such programs with other states as well. Over 22 per cent of all complaints received from consumers in India are related to transactions performed on e-commerce platforms," said secretary Nandan.

"The number of convergence companies on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) increased from 403 to 647 in the year 2017-18 and 98.5 percent of complaints have been redressed from April to December 2020. More product-related rights such as country of origin details have been made mandatory on e-commerce platforms over the last few years, which has led to increased complaints this year," she said.

"So far 17 states and NCDRC have adopted the e-filing portal and it is available at 449 places. A total of 13,944 users have registered on this portal. 933 fresh complaints have been registered using e-filing portal and 5,486 existing complaints have been transferred to e-filing portal," she added.

"Since October 2020, 172 notices have been issued by the CCPA containing 37 misleading advertisements. After analysis of complaints, CCPA has requested IRDA (Insurance Regulator) for initial settlement," she further added.

