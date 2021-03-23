81 percent Punjab samples show UK variant

Chandigarh: With 81% of the latest 401 samples sent by the state for genome sequencing turning up positive for the new UK Covid variant, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed to the people to get themselves vaccinated, even as he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to widen the vaccination ambit to cover those younger than 60 since this mutant has been found to be infecting young people more.

Expressing concern over the emerging situation, the Chief Minister stressed the need for the central government to urgently open up the vaccination for a bigger section of the populace. The process needs to be expedited, he said, pointing to the fact that experts had found the existing Covishield vaccine to be equally effective against the UK variant - B.1.1.7. It was essential to vaccinate more and more people to break the chain of transmission, he added.

READ: Schools, colleges to remain close in Chhattisgarh amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Captain Amarinder also urged the people to strictly adhere to all Covid safety protocols, including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing. The state government, which has already announced fresh restrictions, would be forced to impose more curbs if the people do not follow the Covid appropriate behaviour, he warned.

The appeal from the Chief Minister came after the state’s Covid expert committee head, Dr K.K. Talwar, apprised him of the developments on the new variant in the state, which has been witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases during the last few weeks. The state health department had sent 478 COVID positive samples to NIB, IGIB, and NCDC for genome sequencing, of which results of 90 samples were received and those showed only two samples for the N440K variant.

READ: 7 test positive for new Covid variant in Karnataka

Subsequently, a team from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, visited the state to review the increase in positivity. The team was informed about the pending results of genome sequencing. Thereafter, 401 more samples, collected between 1.1.2021 to 10.3.2021, were sent to NCDC for genome sequencing. The result of these samples was worrying as it showed the presence of B.1.1.7 variant in 326 COVID samples, said Dr K.K. Talwar.

The Chief Minister said he had been informed by Dr Talwar that though this UK variant B.1.1.7 is more infectious yet not more virulent. Further, the Oxford (Covishield) vaccine is equally effective against this new UK variant.

It is noteworthy that the B.1.1.7 variant is now spreading rapidly in many parts of the world, representing 98% of the new cases in UK and 90% in Spain. UK authorities have suggested it is up to 70% more transmissible than the original virus.

READ: Six UK returnees test positive for new strain of coronavirus