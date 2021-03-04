Dream come true for boy with cancer

Guntur: The Superintendent of Police in Guntur played an unusual role to help a boy's dream come true after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Sheikh Rehal who is battling the dreaded disease wants to become a policeman, which attracted the attention of officer RN Ammireddy.

Also read: Seven-year-old girl raises money for own brain surgery

The officer invited Rehal to his office and offered his official seat to him to relish his dream.

Also read: Increased Cases Of Cancer In Youngsters Due To Unhealthy Habits

Rehal's parents Noel Chand and Bibi Nurjahan thanked the officer for the unusual gesture.

Also read: Google Explores AI Use In Breast Cancer Screening