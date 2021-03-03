A strong message from small elections

New Delhi: In today’s India’s political scenario, no election can be dubbed as a small one. Even municipal polls are very important where political cards are played so well. Elections held at a small scale are being seen as conveying political messages. Recently, the country saw the way the local body polls were fought in Telangana, Punjab and Gujarat and the way the outcome of these polls is being analyzed to assess the country’s political mood.

The local body poll in Punjab went one-sided in favour of the Congress amid the farmer agitation, while in Gujarat, the BJP maintained its invincibility. As a result, both the ruling and the opposition parties are forced to do their own analysis of poll results.

Today, the results of another small but politically significant Delhi Municipal Corporation by-election have energized political analysts. By winning four out of five seats, the Aam Aadmi Party has proved beyond doubt that they still retain their dominance in Delhi. On one seat, Congress has surprised all. It has snatched the seat from the Aam Aadmi Party. Interestingly, in these by-elections of five seats, the BJP has not got a single seat in its account.

While the vacant Shalimar Bagh seat has gone into the kitty of the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress has snatched one seat from the Aam Aadmi Party. Among the Delhi Municipal Corporation seats where by-elections were held, the Aam Aadmi Party councillors from Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri, Chauhan Bangar and Rohini wards and the BJP had its councillor from Shalimar Bagh. In these results, the Aam Aadmi Party won the Shalimar seat along with Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri, Rohini but Congress won the election from the Chauhan Bangar seat. After the death of the former councillor, the BJP lost the Shalimar seat and could not open its account in the polls.

After the results of the by-election to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party will pursue the strategy to set its foot in other states once again. Although the Aam Aadmi Party has made such an attempt in the past, it has not many big branded leaders except Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh, which the people across the country know and accept as well. When the Aam Aadmi Party had well-known faces like Kumar Vishwas, Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, it still could not muster a lot of charisma in the elections of other States. How the party’s strategy works in other States will be known only in the future.

No doubt the current election results will be a tonic for the Aam Aadmi Party for the upcoming elections of the MCD as they are keeping a direct eye on the MCD elections to be held in 2022 after these elections. Currently, the BJP dominates all three Municipal Corporations of Delhi. The AAP leaders, who call today’s results the semi-final of the MCD power, are excited after this victory.

At the same time, the condition of Congress is also seemingly improving. After getting a seat, Congress is looking for a message for the whole of Delhi. On this victory, the Congress state unit president Anil Chaudhary tweeted, stating that the heart of Delhi has won, and we will win Delhi.

The Congress has won the MCD by-election from Chauhan Bangad. The people’s confidence in Congress is increasing. This victory is the message of the return of Congress in Delhi.

At the same time, according to BJP’s state unit president Adesh Gupta, no defeat in politics is final and hence while welcoming this mandate of the public in which we have lost five seats, we are preparing for the 2022 polls. The results of the by-elections of urban bodies in Delhi have rekindled the politics of Delhi. It will certainly be felt in days to come!