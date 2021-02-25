Jamaat-e-Islami India's women's wing conducts survey of Muslim families

New Delhi: With the idea of ​​strengthening the Muslim community, the Jamaat-e-Islami India Women's Department is conducting a 10-day nationwide campaign titled "Strong Family-Strong Society" with an important theme "Survey of Problems Facing Muslim Families".

It is also being done, so that they can be analyzed and collective efforts can be made to resolve them.

Jamaat-e-Islami India's women's wing conducts survey of Muslim families

READ: AIMPLB to launch web series and journal on Islamic laws

Speaking on the occasion, Jamaat-e-Islami India Women's Wing Secretary Ummatul Razzaq said that the survey is being conducted to find out the educational, economic, marital and late marriage issues of Muslim families of different castes across the country.

Explaining the modalities of the survey conducted during the campaign, Tasneem Farzana, State Convener of the UA Campaign, explained how the cadres of Jamaat-e-Islami India's women's wing would be mobilized across the country and how the survey would be analyzed.

READ: Man seeking to convert to Islam goes to court

She said that all the data of the survey will be kept confidential.

READ: Dalit converting to Islam or Christianity won't get quota: Law Minister