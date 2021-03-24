Nuns' detention in Jhansi: No forced religious conversion, says GRP

Jhansi: The Utkal Express train Incident that took place with the Kerala nuns on Wednesday sparked religious controversy. Four nuns were taken off a train after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members suspected of forced religious conversion.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the GRP in the matter.

Circle Officer of Government Railway Police, Naim Khan Mansoori

Read: Nuns freed after forced conversion charge

Clarifying the incident, the Circle Officer of Government Railway Police said that the allegation raised by the ABVP member was proved wrong, the two girls with the nuns were travelling from New Delhi to Rourkela. Ajay Shankar Tiwari, an activist of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, was also travelling with them in the B-1 coach of the train. The ABVP worker had complained to the GRP. He expressed suspicion that the nuns had forcibly converted the two girls into Christianity.

Read: Uttar Pradesh: 4 booked for rape, blackmail by indecent video

"However, during questioning, nothing as such came to light and the four women were allowed to travel by the next train. No case has been registered in this regard," he added.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah alleging harassment of the nuns.

After which Amit Shah ensured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the harassment of four nuns.

Read: Govt criticised for abstaining from UN vote on Lanka