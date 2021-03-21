Activist files petition to remove claim that Mughals rebuilt destroyed temples

Jaipur (Rajasthan): A civil court in Jaipur will hear a plea of Poonam Chand Bhandari to make amends in its Class 12 history book of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) being taught in schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Poonamchand Bhandari

The claim submitted by Poonamchand Bhandari states that in the history book Themes in Indian History Part-2, page 234 states Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb gave grants to repair the temples that were demolished during the war.

An RTI application was also filed in this regard.

In the RTI, it was asked from which source the NCERT claimed that when the temples were demolished during the war, financial assistance was given for reconstruction. In response, NCERT said that it has no evidence to prove that Mughal emperors had rebuilt temples destroyed in wars, even when it claims the same in its history textbook.

He also said that the Ministry of Education and the Director of NCERT were parties in publishing the books and, it was wrong to publish this fact without proof.