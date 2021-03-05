Actor Mithun Chakraborty likely to join saffron brigade

New Delhi: As West Bengal gears up to witness the assembly polls, it is speculated that Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — one of the key opponents of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) — during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Ground on Sunday.

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had met Chakraborty last month.

“If Mithun Chakraborty comes on board, it will be good for both Bengal and the party. If he shares the stage with the Prime Minister, the people of Bengal will be happy,” said Arjun Singh, West Bengal BJP Vice President.

Chakraborty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2014. However, he resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP in 2016.

Many Bengali actors have been joining political parties in the wake of the upcoming state election. Bengali actors Yash Dasgupta, Papiya Adhikari, Srabanti Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar recently joined BJP along with several other celebrities.

BJP is yet to announce its candidate list for the polls.

Meanwhile, Banerjee announced the TMC candidates list for 291 seats on Friday. The party will not contest from Kuresong, Kalimpong and Darjeeling seats, leaving the three seats to the party's ally GJM. Banerjee announced her intent to file a nomination from the Nandigram Assembly constituency.

