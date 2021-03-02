Bollywood star wants cases moved out of Mumbai

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have moved to the Supreme Court seeking transfer of cases against them to Himachal Pradesh citing threat to their lives.

The duo had alleged that Shiv Sena leaders have a personal vendetta against her and trials in Mumbai is a threat to her life.

READ: Kangana Ranaut summoned by Court in Javed AKhtar defamation case

There are three cases filed against Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai.

Two of them were over her tweets that were said to pose a threat to communal harmony and a third by lyricist Javed Akhtar who had filed a defamation case against her for remarks in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide during an interview with Republic TV.

READ: Lyricist records statement in complaint against actor

Earlier, a Metropolitan Magistrates Court in Andheri had issued a bailable warrant against Ranaut in the criminal defamation case filed by Akhtar after she failed to appear in court.

READ: Warrant for Kangana on Javed Akhtar's complaint