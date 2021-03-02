Bengali actress Srabanti Chattopadhyay joins BJP

Kolkata (West Bengal): In keeping with the trend of silver screen celebrities joining the saffron camp in West Bengal, actress Srabanti Chattopadhyay, on Monday, joined BJP in presence of the BJP’s central observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya and the state BJP president, Dilip Ghosh.

BJP sources said that Srabanti might be fielded as the party candidate from the Tollygunj assembly constituency in Kolkata, where from the current MLS is Trinamool Congress’s Arup Biswas, also a heavyweight state minister and a close confidant of West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee.

The actress- turned- politician had a meeting with Vijayvargiya last night. After that, on Monday she joined BJP at a five- star hotel in Kolkata. “I want to be a part of the immense development work that has started in India under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The same party should be ruling the Centre and the state. We need a change in political guards in West Bengal,” she said.

She also said that she is an ardent follower of Narendra Modi. “He has done a lot for the development of the nation. I want to join his endeavour to do something for the people. My father is a retired army man. He also used to tell me that not just for the state, rather I should do something for the country. I wish the people of the state stand by me in this effort. Together we will work for the development of Bengal,” she said.

On her possible candidature from Tollygunj, Srabanti said that since this her first day is not in a position to make any comment. “That will be decided by the party. I feel that only BJP can really develop the state and country. So I have joined BJP to be a part of the development work,” she said.

