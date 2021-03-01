Advocate AP Singh bats for abolishing death penalty

New Delhi: Advocate AP Singh, the lawyer of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts, Monday sought the abolition of death penalties in the country. Singh was speaking in the context of the hanging of Shabnam and her paramour Salim - both accused of killing seven members of Shabnam's family.

Justifying his stand of abolishing death punishments in India, the lawyer said that only poor people have to face the punishment of death sentence in the country and rich people are free from the brunt of it. Even the Supreme Court has agreed that poor people have to face the loopholes of the judiciary system. Shabnam's case is twelve years old and there are ambiguities in the case.

Recounting PM Modi's words of becoming warrior instead of worrier, he said, "Crime accused should be made to understand their faults. The society should accept Shabnam, Salim and their son."

He said, "The country must adopt social reform policies of Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters. One must step in the shoes of the accused to understand that death punishment must be abolished in the country."

Shabnam and Salim were convicted and awarded death sentence for multiple murders by the sessions court and the Allahabad High Court before the Supreme Court upheld the verdict. Shabnam had filed a mercy petition before the President, which has now been turned down.

It may be recalled that on April 15, 2008, Shabnam and her lover Salim had wiped out the former's entire family in Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh. The duo was having an affair and wanted to get married. However, the woman's family was opposed to their marriage.



Shabnam made her family members drink milk laced with sedatives before killing them along with her lover. Seven members of the family, including a 10-month-old child, were then axed to death on the night of horror.

