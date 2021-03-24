Afghan foreign minister concludes India visit

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and H.E. Haneef Atmar held delegation-level talks on March 22. The talks were held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, with a very detailed and healthy exchange of views.

The discussions focused on strengthening the India – Afghanistan Strategic Partnership, particularly cooperation in the areas of political, security, trade, economic, capacity development, education, social and cultural relations. EAM and Foreign Minister of Afghanistan chair the Strategic Partnership Council (SPC), under the aegis of the India – Afghanistan Strategic Partnership Agreement, the statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

EAM highlighted that enduring peace in Afghanistan is important for the peace, security and prosperity of the region and the world. EAM underscored the importance of a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire for a successful Afghan peace process.

A range of issues were discussed during the meeting including India's extensive development partnership with Afghanistan, issues of mutual interest in the region and the world, and the Afghan peace efforts. EAM reassured the Afghan Foreign Minister of India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign, stable and inclusive Afghanistan where the rights of all sections of the society are protected within a democratic constitutional framework.

Recently, on February 9, in the presence of Prime Minister and President Ghani, EAM and Foreign Minister Atmar signed an MoU for the construction of the Shatoot dam to provide drinking water to Kabul city. H.E. Haneef Atmar thanked India for the development cooperation of US$ 3 billion and implementation of projects which have benefited all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

Atmar also met NSA Ajit Doval during the visit.

