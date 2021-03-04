African, Caribbean nations support India at WTO on COVID vaccine supplies

New Delhi: A group of African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries have supported India on supplying COVID-19 vaccines to different developing and least developed nations.

St. Lucia, on behalf of the CARICOM group of countries, expressed appreciation and thanked India and South Africa for vaccine supplies to them.

CARICOM is a grouping of Caribbean countries that includes Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, Guyana, Jamaica, Haiti, and Saint Lucia.

"We thank the Government of India and South Africa as well as the African Union for their generosity and solidarity at this time. The Government of India, through the generosity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has donated an initial instalment of 1,70,000 vaccines to Barbados and Dominica through bilateral arrangements," St. Lucia has said adding that India has dispatched an additional 1,75,000 vaccines to five CARICOM member states.

Similarly, in its intervention, Jamaica, on behalf of the ACP (African, Caribbean and Pacific) Group of countries, also thanked Indian efforts in delivering vaccine supplies to developing and least-developed countries (LDCs).

Jamaica has said: "There is no place for vaccine nationalism in this crisis, as no member is spared the impact of the virus until all members can contain its spread. Therefore, we recognize the efforts of countries such as India and South Africa that have arranged the delivery of vaccines to many developing countries and LDCs."

PTI

