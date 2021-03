SpiceJet plane turns back over technical glitch

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): A Spicejet plane, which took off from Ahmedabad turned back and landed safely after a technical glitch was reported.

Flight SG 3012 which took off on Saturday at 12.15 pm made three attempts to land at Jaisalmer, its scheduled destination, before turning back.

Later, the flight took off again and touched down in Jaisalmer around 5.30 pm.