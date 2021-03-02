Congress explains alliance with ISF in West Bengal

New Delhi: In yet another display of internal strife, a war of words erupted among the senior Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Monday, over the party's alliance with Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal. Due to this, the Congress party had to give an explanation over the matter saying that the seat-sharing with ISF was being done by CPM to "combat" BJP's policies.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Congress' senior spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "I think the whole idea to bring this larger front in Bengal was to create, to the maximum extent, a good political fight against BJP particularly vitiated brand of politics and there I would say that each one of us should join wholeheartedly and unconditionally to fight together to combat this false propaganda of BJP."

While explaining the matter, he said, "I don't have much to add to what PCC President has said. But some elements must not be forgotten. Firstly, it is undeniable that the full quota of seats to which Congress has bargained for, namely 92, stands filled and fulfilled and Congress is concerned entirely and primarily with that."

He further added, "Secondly, a large secular front is being created, mainly to combat BJP. If CPM decides to give seats out of its own quota, I think the perspective is very different from the perspective raised in the query asked."

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma, on Monday, tweeted, "Congress' alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC." He also sought an explanation from West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary.

To this, Adhir Ranjan wrote a series of tweets, in which he even targeted the former Union Minister for making statements against the party during a public rally in Jammu. He said, "Would urge a select group of distinguished Congressmen to rise above always seeking personal comfort spots and stop wasting time singing praises of PM."

Singhvi explained, "Thirdly, in particular, this is the BJP propaganda which despite the absolute gunda level politics practised by the BJP repeatedly claims itself as the true shining secular party and makes a joke by accusing others of communalism. This is a party which is practising a special brand of 'Gunda politics' in many places and it has the goals to say this that everybody else is communal."

When asked about Ghulam Nabi Azad's praise for PM Modi to which Congress members in Jammu led a protest, on Monday, Singhvi replied, "This is a democratic process. How can you question the right of people who may either misunderstand his statement or not like his statement? Just like he has a right to protest, all of us has the right to protest."