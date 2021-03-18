Age is just a number for this septuagenarian

Bastar (Chhattisgarh): Age is just a number and this was proved by septuagenarian JP Naidu who hails from Chhattisgarh. Seventy-year-old Naidu is not only a role model for the people of his area but also the brand ambassador of the police in Bastar.

He made headlines after he finished a 21 km half marathon in one hour and 57 minutes in Narayanpur. People also know him as runner Naidu.

Age is just a number for this septuagenarian Bastar man

Naidu, a retired school teacher grew up in poverty. However, he was a topper in studies and a keen sportsman. Love for sports helped him to be a better school teacher and nurture the talent in his students.

He is still fine and healthy gets up before the sun rises and runs about 10 to 15 kilometres every day. He also drinks 2 litres of water as soon as he gets up.

Apart from this, he rides a bicycle for 10 km in the evening.

Naidu has won several medals at the national level and in the National Games.

Age is just a number for this septuagenarian Bastar man

READ: Houses named after women in Chhattisgarh village

Naidu believes that the youth need to remain fit and pay special attention to their food.



Age is just a number for this septuagenarian Bastar man

Although the youth in the rural areas of Bastar pay special attention to their health the district administration does little to nurture the talent of the youth because of which they are left behind.

He says that he has made a goal that the youth of the rural areas should be encouraged to train in sports as much as possible.

READ: Youth in Naxal area stage culture show

Naidu has credited his wife Ganga Bhavani for encouraging him to do better. His wife plays an important role to keep him fit and healthy.

Bhavani says that she always encourages her husband to nurture the talent among the youth in Bastar which will help them to do good in sports thus bringing laurels to the state.

Trophies won by JP Naidu

People around Naidu believe that he is a source of inspiration for the people and the job he is doing is commendable.

READ: Chattisgarh: Thirsty snake drinks water from bottle

During the National Athletics held in Jammu, he was made a team leader from Bastar. Under his leadership, 22 participants won 48 medals including gold and silver.

Not only the marathon but in the 5 km race organized by the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), he completed the race in 22 minutes. Apart from this, Naidu is present in every event organised by Bastar police. This is the reason the police made him a brand ambassador at the 2021 marathon race.

Naidu has also been the President of the Athletics Federation and under his leadership, many children of Bastar won medals in athletics.