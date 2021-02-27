Air pollution reaches alarming levels in 43 Indian cities

Hyderabad: The country is facing severe problems as a result of the rising accumulation of suspended particulate pollutants in the air. Studies have revealed that air pollution is the cause of one in every eight deaths in the country. The pollution is also shrinking the life-span of the countrymen by five years.

The suspended particulate matter is 10 to 11 times higher than the WHO prescribed levels in the country. It is a fact that during the lockdown period air pollution had come down to a considerable level.

However, the decline in pollutants was short-lived. The Center for Science and Environment has stated in its latest report that the air pollution level between October 2020 and January 2021 was greater than the air pollution of the corresponding period during the previous year.

The data resulting from the studies conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board in 99 cities indicates that an alarming situation prevails in 43 cities among them. The list of the cities includes Gurugram, Lucknow, Jaipur, Agra, Navi Mumbai, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam and others. Data states that pollution was on the rise when temperatures fell in cities like Aurangabad, Indore, Bhopal, Kochi, Kozhikode and others.

A joint study conducted by Delhi IIT and Harvard University has revealed that anaemia increased among children below 5 years of age in proportion to the rise in air pollution. Ironically the Center has slashed the budgetary allocations for improvement of air quality at a time when the air pollution is worsening. The Center should correct this at least in the backdrop of the CSE findings.

A severe decline in the performance of the brain and kidneys was reported among persons with prolonged exposure to air pollution. The risk of pulmonary diseases also rises in proportion to the air quality. There are severe lapses in the implementation of the national action plan to improve air quality.

Niti Ayog had suggested the closure of old thermal power plants and also called for improvement in waste management. However, there seem to be no takers for such sane advice. Scant regard is being shown towards the laws meant for pollution control.

Countries that are spreading environment consciousness among their citizens are able to improve the standards of their water and air. Countries like Indonesia are laying great emphasis on spreading greenery and manufacture methane from organic wastes.

Cities like Berlin, Shanghai, London, Madrid and Seoul, which enjoy the reputation as cities with the best public transport systems are taking enough precautions to contain vehicular pollution and other forms of pollution.

China has committed itself to the improvement of fuel infrastructure for 15 years from 1998. It is setting and achieving new pollution control goals every year. Last year suspended particulate matter stood at 38 micrograms per cubic meter in Beijing.

This year the Chinese government is aiming to bring it down to 34.5 micrograms per cubic meter. China has announced that in the next five years it would eliminate the use of coal and introduce alternative fuels in its place. Ban has been imposed on new industries that run with coal as their fuel.

The country has set up a system to conserve forests and has rolled out a plan to regulate industries that cause pollution.

India too has enacted laws and set guidelines for the protection of air quality. However, the lack of environmental consciousness among officials and civic society is the cause of the crisis in our country. Relinquishing a negligent attitude towards air pollution, which is taking 12 lakh lives annually, will be the first step towards improving air quality.