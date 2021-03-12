Akhilesh Yadav draws ire after personal security heckles journo

Moradabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav after a journalist allegedly suffered injuries after being pushed by security personnel guarding him in Uttar Pradesh Moradabad district.

The video of the incident also shows Akhilesh arguing with some people amid jostling during a public event. Later, security personnel intervened to bring the situation under control.

BJP slams Akhilesh Yadav over journalist row

Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Keshav Prasad Maurya, also condemned the incident.

Also Read: Temple fund campaign a diversion tactic: Akhilesh Yadav

BJP state spokesperson Hero Bajpayee termed the incident as unfortunate and lashed out at the Samajwadi Party.

"Whether it's SP or BSP, all the regional parties want to run the media according to their wishes. Earlier also Samajwadi people have misbehaved with journalists. A newspaper office was also vandalized during the SP government," he alleged.

Also Read: Akhilesh's Rampur Yatra to consolidate SP's Muslim base

Meanwhile, Congress leader and party's spokesperson Anshu Awasthi also hit out at the SP saying that like the ruling party in the state, the Opposition too wants to control media.

"Like BJP, the Samajwadi Party is also harassing honest journalists for asking questions and the Congress party condemns this incident," he added.

Also Read: Health services crippled in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav