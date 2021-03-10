Killing of Al Badr chief a major success: Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that it achieved "major success" by killing Al-Badr commander, Gani Khawja, in an encounter between security forces and militants in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said that the militant commander was instrumental in recruiting youth into militancy and receiving new groups from across the LoC.

“Sopore police received a tip-off yesterday and laid a cordon after which an encounter broke out in Tujjar area. CRPF and Army later joined in. Two militant associates of Khawja managed to flee when the cordon was laid, but Gani Khawja was killed,” Kumar said.

Giving details about the militant, the IGP said Khawaja was a senior fighter and had crossed over to Pakistan in 2000.

Also read: Court seeks J-K admin's response on Mehbooba Mufti's passport issue

"He returned in 2002 and was active for five years. Police arrested him in 2007 and he was booked under PSA. In 2008 he was released. Till December 2015, he was working as OGW. In January 2018, he became active with Hizb. In 2020, he joined Al-Badr as its chief.”

He said that one AK-47 rifle, five magazines, two grenades and other incriminating material were recovered from Khawaja.

About smashing militant modules in south Kashmir's Awantipora, Kumar said two militant modules of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad were busted and seven new militant recruits, who were planning "Pulwama type attacks" on security forces in South Kashmir was prevented.

"We arrested a BA first-year student, who was motivated through social media applications (Sahil Nazir of Pampore). After interrogating him, four more youths were arrested. A vehicle bearing number JK O1 E 0690 was also recovered that was supposed to be used for carrying out a car bomb,” he said.

Also read: NSD looking forward to opening a regional centre in Jammu and Kashmir, chairman Paresh Rawal

The IGP said that a Lashkar module headed by Lashkar militant Umar Khanday, who was involved in Baghaat, Srinagar attack, was arrested and he gave leads about his associates.

"From this module, we recovered a container carrying 25 kgs of IED material. They were planning an explosion at MC building Pampore. These youth were motivated through social media networks and handles from across,” the IGP said.

He said militants are changing their strategy to attack forces. “We are alert and plugging the loopholes after conducting security reviews on a regular basis,” he said.

On the Jamia Masjid incident in Downtown Srinagar on Friday where Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's supporters demanded his release from house detention, the IGP said stone-pelting will not be tolerated."39 youths who indulged in creating law and order issues in Jamia Masjid Srinagar have been arrested. Of them, 15 will be slapped with the Public Safety Act.

“We have arrested 39 stone pelters in Srinagar recently. Fifteen of them will be booked under PSA,” he said.

Also read: Air pollution risks Kashmir Valley's fragile environment