Aligarh mechanic’s son sets record for volunteer community service

Aligarh: 17-year-old Mohammad Shadab from Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh has entered the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for rendering maximum hours of volunteer community services. The Class 11 student comes from a humble background and the award has brought cheer to his family and the institute. He is currently an Indian Youth Ambassador to the US.

After completing his studies till Class 9 from Aligarh Muslim University Syedna Tahir Saifuddin (AMU STS) high school in Urdu medium, Shadab finished studies at an American school for his Class 10 under an exchange program.

The son of a motor mechanic in Aligarh, who had received a scholarship, topped at his high school in the United States last year.

During his studies, he also volunteered for the community services and that is how his name was recorded in the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.

Talking with ETV Bharat, Shadab said he was extremely happy to have his name in the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.

"I am grateful to God for this recognition. I am thankful to my parents also for supporting me," he said.

He further said, "Our generation is mostly busy with mobile phones these days, but we should also work and study hard. We also need to do community service so that we get to know each other better. We should work together and make India proud through our work."

Shadab won the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar this year on January 26 for his excellence in the field of scholastics. He was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000 by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

