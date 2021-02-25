All eyes on Nepal again

Hyderabad: India and China are keenly watching the unfolding political developments in Nepal. Many in Beijing and Delhi are raising their eyebrows after KP Sharma Oli government finds itself in deep trouble, an existential crisis. It cropped up after the Himalayan nation’s Supreme Court ruled Oli’s Dec 20 move to dissolve the lower house of Parliament, House of Representatives (Pratinidhi Sabha), unconstitutional.

The five-member Constitutional Bench said in its verdict that the Constitution of Nepal 2015 doesn’t give any authority whatsoever to the Prime Minister to dissolve the House. Much to the chagrin of Oli, the verdict was in sharp contrast to what he was publicly arguing after his much controversial move: that as a Prime Minister of Westminster-style-democracy, he enjoys the ultimate authority to dissolve the House and push the nation to mid-term polls whenever he chooses.

On Tuesday, Feb 23, the Supreme Court proved him wrong. And its verdict turned many in Nepal, including his former NCP (Nepal Communist Party) comrades who had hit the streets protesting against the untimely dissolution of the House, opposition Nepali Congress and civil society leaders euphoric.

Welcoming the verdict, they remain busy celebrating reinstatement of the House, which, as the verdict states, must meet again within 13 days—by 8th March--to decide the next course of action. One thing is clear: unless KP Oli steps down as Prime Minister, he will face the wrath of his former comrades and other opposition lawmakers in the form of a vote of no-confidence.

Why it matters for India?

India and Nepal share a nearly 1,800-kilometers-long open border that many in India feel is porous, too. They also feel that since India and Nepal share unique civilizational, historic, geographic, cultural and religious ties, any kind of upheaval—natural or political—in Nepal is bound to have a moderate- to high-intensity impact on India as well.

As it is, KP Oli is not liked by many in Delhi because it was under his Prime Minister-ship that Nepal issued a new political map in June last year incorporating the disputed territories of Lipulekh-Kalapani-Limpiyadhura—a mountainous area near the China-India-Nepal border trijunction south of Mount Kailash and Mansarovar. That map was subsequently endorsed by Nepali Parliament and later incorporated in Nepal’s national emblem and official badges, too.

Nepal’s move came soon on the heels of Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s May 8 2020 move to open a jeep-track to Lipulekh from the Kalapani area. The land area in Lipulekh was long claimed by Nepal, too, under the 1816 Sugauli Treaty between British India and Nepal. While Delhi and Kathmandu are yet to restart bilateral dialogue to resolve such boundary disputes, there are now new worries of likely political instability in Nepal that could trouble its own people more than its neighbours like India and China.

Having suffered the brunt of a decade-long bloody Maoist insurgency (from 1996-2006) that claimed the lives of nearly 17,000 people, Nepal is yet to fully enforce its 2015 Constitution that was written by the Constituent Assembly for which two elections were held. Nepal is yet to see a complete economic recovery. And high unemployment rate continues to drive its young men and women across the border into India and other countries for employment and other opportunities.

Why it matters for China?

China appears no less concerned by upheavals in Nepal. Although separated by high Himalayan barriers, China and Nepal share nearly 1,400 kilometres border, which remain largely calm and undisputed. But in its bid to develop the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) along ancient silk routes, China has been trying to woo Nepal, too, to join BRI. And it’s an offer Nepal has liked. In recent years, there has been a flurry of high-level visits from Beijing to Kathmandu, including that of President Xi Jinping, during which Chinese officials, including Chinese Communist Party (CPC) leaders, repeatedly urged Nepal communist leaders to remain united.

Nepal’s ruling CPN—which, though, now appears vertically split—was formed as a result of an alliance that happened between KP Oli and former Maoist leader Prachanda in October 2017, just before federal and provincial elections. The unity clearly came as a pleasant surprise to Beijing who, for years, had been wishing to see such a unity take shape. All along, China’s popular envoy in Nepal Hou Yanqi (pronounced yangchi) remained proactive in urging Prachanda, Oli and others to remain united.

Hou remained as active in recent months, too, when troubles started brewing within NCP, particularly between Oli and Prachanda-Madhav Nepal factions. But she failed as the rivalry between Oli and Prachanda-Nepal factions got from bad to worse. Clearly, Beijing appears as concerned as Delhi now on Nepal as CPN unity—something Beijing is believed to have encouraged--remains in tatters.

What’s the way forward?

As the reinstated House reconvenes by March 8, Nepal’s ruling CPN is headed for a formal split when it will have two new contenders fighting for the coveted prime minister’s seat. While KP Oli will lead one faction whose members are currently in the government, the rival faction will likely see Prachanda who has joined hands with former prime ministers Madhav Nepal and Jhala Nath Khanal to strengthen his hold. Prachanda-Madhav Nepal faction claims 70 percent of the central committee members are with them, a claim rejected by Oli who claims his faction is bigger, stronger.

None of the CPN factions enjoys a majority in the House that’s needed to form a simple majority government. That’s why both Oli and Prachanda-Madhav factions are trying to woo opposition Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba to cobble together a coalition that can enjoy a comfortable majority. As the quest for a dependable coalition partner continues, other political forces like the Janata Samajbadi Party led by former Maoist leader Baburam Bhattarai, too, have suddenly gained prominence. The next two week are going to be crucial in Nepal before the head, shape and size of the new government is known.

It could be Prachanda, it could be Deuba, or Oli again, who will sail Nepal through this transition.