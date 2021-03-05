Alliance Air to operate inaugural flight with all-women crew on Women's Day

New Delhi: As flight operations from the newly constructed airport in Bareilly are scheduled to begin on March 8 under the central government's regional connectivity scheme, Alliance Air on Friday said it will operate the inaugural flight from New Delhi to Bareilly with its all-women crew, to mark the International Women's Day.

"As the inaugural flight falls on Women's Day, it will be operated by an all-women crew. The flight will depart from New Delhi on Monday at 9:00 am and reach Bareilly at 10:00 am and on the same day it will depart from Bareilly at 11:00 am and land New Delhi at 12:00 afternoon," said an Alliance Air official.

Read:| Alliance Air commences Mumbai-Goa daily direct flights

Speaking about the schedule of the airline on this route, the official informed that Alliance Air will operate its 72 seater ATR 72-600 aircraft four times a week on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The departure time of these flights from Delhi will be at 9:00 am.

"Both the flights of Alliance Air operating on the inauguration day from Delhi to Bareilly and vice-versa are full (booked) and we are expecting a good footfall at the Bareilly airport in the coming time," said Bareilly airport director Rajeev Kulsreshtra.

Meanwhile, India's largest airline IndiGo has also announced to start flights from Bareilly to Mumbai and Bengaluru from April 29 onwards. The airline will operate four flights a week on the Mumbai-Bareilly route and three flights a week on the Bengaluru-Bareilly route.

"Identified in the Prime Minister's ambitious 100 smart city plan, Bareilly has a huge potential for setting up industries in the city. The visions will be amply supported by enhanced connectivity, thereby promoting tourism, trade and commerce in the region," Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

Read:| Air India, Alliance Air ferrying medical supplies: Govt

"Bareilly is one of the sacred cities of Uttar Pradesh, due to its seven shiva temples attracting domestic as well as international tourists. Besides, holiday travellers will be able to get to the foothills of Nainital, Ranikhet and Kumaon region from Mumbai and Bangalore," he added.

Bareilly will be the eighth airport in the state to be operational after Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Hindon and Agra. At present, UP has two international airports -- Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at Lucknow and Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Varanasi. Once the Kushinagar airport begins operating international flights, it will become the third international airport in the state.

Last week, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that the Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh has secured the necessary clearances from aviation regulator DGCA to operate international flights.

Read:| Alliance Air starts flight operations on Ahmedabad-Kandla route under UDAN