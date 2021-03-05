Big relief for Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit in Tandav Web series controversy. Supreme Court has given protection from arrest and asked Aparna Purohit to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the Centre's guidelines on regulating social media do not have any provision for taking appropriate action against digital platforms showing inappropriate content. The court also granted protection from arrest to Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit in cases filed against the OTT platform over the Tandav controversy.

A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on Purohit's plea for an anticipatory bail in FIRs on the Tandav series.

The apex court observed that the Centre's regulations on social media are mere guidelines and do not have provision for any action against digital platforms.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the Government will consider appropriate steps and any regulation or legislation on it will be placed before the court.

The court also directed Purohit to make the Centre a party to her plea.

Tandav is a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

Purohit has been accused of an inappropriate depiction of Uttar Pradesh police personnel, Hindu deities and an adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the web series.

