Amid tech glitches phase 2 vaccination marked positive response

New Delhi: Amid some technical glitches in the registration process through the Co-WIN digital system, the second phase of India's mega Covid19 vaccination process started with the widescale response from across the country.

According to health ministry statistics provided late Monday evening, 1,28,630 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years of age and 18,850 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities got Covid19 vaccine till 7 p.m.

Reports suggest that there were several technical glitches with the registration process. In fact, people who had pre-registered could easily get vaccinated while in other cases registration failed and people had to wait for hours to get the vaccination.

"Yes in some centres there were technical glitches with the Co-WIN digital system. However, it was rectified during the day," said a senior health ministry official to ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity.

The health ministry has also come with a clarification that registration and booking for an appointment for the Covid19 vaccination is to be done through the Co-WIN portal: cowin.gov.in.

"There was no Co-WIN app for beneficiary registration. The app on the play store is for administrators only," the health ministry said.

Health Ministry statistics said that the cumulative number of Covid19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 crore on Monday.

Statistics said that 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-WIN portal today. Out of this, 24.5 lakh are citizens and the rest are health care and frontline workers.

"About 6.44 lakh appointments were booked today by the citizen beneficiaries," the ministry said.

A total of 1,47,28,569 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report 7 p.m.

"These include 66,95,665 HCWs who gave taken the 1st dose and 25,57,837 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 53,27,587 frontline workers for the 1st dose," the ministry said.

The vaccination centres were open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There was also an option of on the spot registration between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

