Amit Shah to campaign in Bengal, Assam on March 14,15

New Delhi: With electioneering picking up pace in West Bengal and Assam ahead of first poll polling on March 27, Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in the two states on March 14, 15.

On March 14, he will hold a roadshow in Kharagpur and will address two rallies in the state a day later. The rallies will be held in Jhargram and in Ranibandh in Bankura district.

Read: Clean environment basic right of citizens, plea of non-availability of funds cannot be excuse: NGT

In Assam, Shah will address poll rallies in Margherita in Tinsukia district and in Nazira in Sivasagar on March 14. The former BJP chief will address a townhall programme in Guwahati on March 15.

BJP is in power in Assam and is seeking to come to power in West Bengal.

Read: Govt launches One Nation One Ration Card system

(ANI)