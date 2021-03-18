'Change your mindset before girls change their clothes'

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter on Wednesday took to her Instagram account to respond to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's remark about women wearing ripped jeans and the “example they set up before their children and the society.”



Tirath Singh Rawat made the remarks at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Navya Naveli Nanda asked Chief Minister Singh to change his mindset before girls change their clothes.

"Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society,” she wrote.

Reacting further to the statement, Navya wrote, "I'll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I'll wear them proudly :)."

The CM’s remarks have drawn flak from many online users and celebrities including Gul Panag.

Rawat said that he was shocked after seeing a woman seated near him on an aeroplane wearing ripped jeans.

"Recently when I was returning from Jaipur...I noticed a woman sitting beside me. She was wearing gumboots and ripped jeans exposing her knees. The woman, who runs an NGO, was with her two kids. What kind of values would you give to your children?" Rawat said.

"Kaynchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) - showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids - these are the values being given now. Where is this coming from, if not at home? What is the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing his knees and in tattered jeans? Girls are no less, showing their knees. Is this good," he said.

"The atmosphere that is being created is not right. This is becoming the atmosphere of the Britishers and people consider the Britishers to be good. I am urging parents to give good values to their children ​​at home. The child who has good values ​​can never fail," he added.