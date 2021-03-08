AMU: Aligarh's JNMC surgeons complete 300 rare open-heart surgeries

Aligarh: The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has completed the feat of performing 300 successful rare open-heart surgeries.

The 'Open Heart Surgery' programme was started in October 2016 at the Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at the JNMC.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Head of the Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Professor Azam Haseen said that he was happy for the achievement by the team.

Remembering the first case at the JNMC, Prof Haseen said, "We had our first case in 2016 immediately after we started this programme. A woman was admitted here with heart complications. Her heart valve was not working properly and the team of surgeons under him successfully performed the surgery and saved the woman's life."

Prof Haseen further said that a team comprising Dr S P Singh and Dr Mayank Yadav recently operated upon the 300th rare surgery patient at the college.

Under the 'Open Heart Surgery' programme, patients from all over Aligarh and most parts of Uttar Pradesh visit the JNMC for treatment. The JNMC performs heart surgeries at a nominal fee while the same surgery is performed free of cost for children below 18 years of age.

