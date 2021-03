Ex-chief minister Naidu served notice in land scam

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh): The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday issued notice to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former state minister Ponguru Narayana, asking them to join the probe over the inclusion of assigned lands in land pooling without cabinet approval.

Investigators have asked both Naidu and Narayana to appear for questioning.

