Angry Congress workers burn effigy of Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir): Various workers of Congress on Tuesday burnt the effigy of Congress leader and former MP, Ghulam Nabi Azad after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The workers also raised slogans against the leader. The workers claimed that the Congress held him in high esteem but today when it's time to support the party, he forged a friendship with the BJP.

They also said that he didn't turn up for DDC election campaigning but now he's praising PM Modi.

Earlier, Azad had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he speaks frankly about his past as a tea-seller and does not try to hide his background from the world.

Addressing a function by Gujjar Desh Charitable Trust, he had said a person should be proud of his roots.

I admire several things about a number of leaders... I am from a village and I am proud of it. A big leader, our prime minister, says he is from a village, he used to sell tea.

"We may have political differences, but at least he doesn't hide his reality," the opposition leader had said.

