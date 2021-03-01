Modi true hero of the country, says minister

Ambala: Haryana's health minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the true hero of the country after he received his first Covid jab in Delhi.

Anil Vij said that Modi always set the right path for the country. He also said that he would not need the Covid-19 vaccine as his antibodies count was quite good owing to the shots taken during the trials.

"Today the third phase of Covid vaccination is starting. There should be no hesitation among people. However, I will not be able to take a dose as I was infected with the virus. My antibody count is 300, which is quite high," said Vij, who digitally inaugurated the third phase of inoculation.

