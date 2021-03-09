Antilia Bomb Scare: ATS launches search for man clad in PPE kit

Mumbai (Maharashtra): While the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is busy investigating the case pertaining to the explosives-laden Scorpio vehicle being found outside Mukesh Ambani's residence, a photo of the person who was seen coming out of the vehicle has come to light.

Also read: Maha: AEC takes gangster Lakdawala into custody in extortion case

According to ATS sources, the man is suspected to be the driver of the Scorpio car filled with gelatin explosives. Though the identity of the man is yet to be ascertained, an investigation is underway.

Also read: Drug dealer in SSR probe gets 14-day judicial custody

An SUV full of explosive gelatin was found abandoned near the lavish multi-storied building of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai on February 25. A CCTV footage too emerged of the vehicle being parked.

Also read: Partial lockdown in Aurangabad from March 11 to April 4

Following the incident, security had been beefed up at the businessman's residence. Later, the owner of the SUV which was parked was found dead at 'Thane Creek'.