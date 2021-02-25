Agusta Westland case: Anoop Gupta to appear before Delhi Court today

New Delhi: KRBL company director Anoop Gupta, arrested in the Agusta Westland scam case, would be produced today in Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. On February 12, the Court had sent Anoop Gupta to judicial custody till today.

The Court had rejected the accused's demand to meet his lawyer daily for two hours. On February 4, he was sent to ED custody as per the Court order.

Earlier, ED submitted that 70 million euros (proceeds of crime) were laundered through two channels for payments of kickbacks to various political persons, bureaucrats, air force officials, and others to influence the contract for the supply of 12 VVIP Helicopters in favour of M/s AgustaWestland International Limited.

ED claimed that it had received some documents on December 17, 2020, which shows that the accused was controlling the financial transactions of the said company. It is submitted that bribe was paid from 2008-2010. ED also said Anoop Gupta gave an evasive reply during questioning and needs to be confronted with voluminous records.

The AgustaWestland case is being probed by CBI and ED. It has been alleged that bribes were paid during the UPA regime to "middlemen", perhaps even politicians, when India agreed to buy 12 AgustaWestland helicopters built by Italian defence manufacturing Company Finmeccanica at an estimated cost of Rs 3,600 crore. Later in 2014, the said deal was scrapped by NDA Government.

(With inputs from ANI)

