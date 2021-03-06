Apex court criticizes 'cut, copy, paste' culture in high courts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday expressed disappointment over the IT culture of 'cut, copy and paste' prevalent in the High Courts and criticized the absence of valid reasons for upholding their orders.

The court observed that the High courts are just increasing the volume of the order copies by cutting and paste tribunal orders and added, "doesn't apply their independent minds in their orders."

"I hate seeing High Courts doing cut and paste," observed Justice DY Chandrachud.

The bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah was hearing a plea of UPSC against the Orissa high court's order which upheld the Central Administrative Tribunal's (CAT) decision directing the central recruiting agency to "look into the matter of granting IAS cadre to a person".

"Issue was whether the respondent was correctly denied admission to IAS noting a disciplinary action was imposed upon him. IAS states DoPT guidelines apply for promotion. Matters of selection of IAS it is the UPSC guidelines which are framed in pursuance under Article 320 that governs it. High Court order is set aside accordingly. Letter patent appeal stands restored in High Court. Respondent has retired and the decision will affect his pension," ordered the court.

