APJ Abdul Kalam's elder brother passes away at 104

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu): Former President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam's elder brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran Maraikayar died here on Sunday, family sources said. Maraikayar(104) died of old age, they said. He had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time.

He is survived by a son and two daughters. His wife had predeceased him.

Ever since Maraikayar turned 100 in 2016, his birthday has been celebrated with great fanfare in Rameshwaram with thousand of well-wishers visiting his house to wish him.

The body has been kept for the public to pay homage. Final rites will be performed on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK president M K Stalin condoled the passing away of Maraickayar and expressed their sympathies with the family of the deceased.

Also read: Dr Kalam left indelible marks on science, politics: Amit Shah

With inputs from agency