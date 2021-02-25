Indian army probes data breach in Northern Command

Udhampur: The Indian Army has ordered a probe into an alleged case of a data breach in the Northern Command after a soldier was found to be passing data to Pakistani operatives.



A soldier from Punjab was caught by officials, according to sources.

After the incident came to light, a court of inquiry has been ordered to probe how the soldier could get access to the data and the extent to which it was leaked to the operatives with Pakistani agencies.

The data breach took place when the Indian side was deeply engaged in a military stand-off with the Chinese military.

According to the sources, " the probe would also find out how deeply the soldier was engaged with the enemy operatives and how much was compromised by them."

The Udhampur-based Northern Command is in charge of security on both China and Pakistan borders in the Ladakh sector.

ANI Report