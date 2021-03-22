Army to get locally made specialist vehicles

New Delhi: Defence Ministry on Monday signed a contract with Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd (MDSL) for buying 1,300 Light Specialist Vehicles for the Indian Army, at a cost of Rs 1,056 crore.

"The induction of vehicles is planned to be completed in four years. The Light Specialist Vehicle is a modern fighting vehicle and will be authorised to various fighting units for carriage of Medium Machine Guns, Automatic Grenade Launchers as well as Anti-tank Guided Missiles," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Light Specialist Vehicle is indigenously designed and developed by MDSL. These combat vehicles are extremely agile with all-round protection against small arms fire and will assist small independent detachments which are required to operate this weapon platform in the operational area.

This is a flagship project showcasing the indigenous manufacturing capabilities of the defence industry and will add another milestone to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' and 'Make in India' initiative of the Government.

(ANI)