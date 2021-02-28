Priyanka to start campaign in Assam on March 1

New Delhi: Congress party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to launch her poll campaign in Assam on March 1 for the upcoming state Assembly polls. She will tour the state for two days.

The Congress party has planned various interaction programs on the first day of her visit. Thereafter, she will address a rally on March 2 in Tezpur town in Assam.

Besides Assam, Gandhi is expected to campaign in other poll-bound states as well. Kerala state unit has sent a proposal to the General Secretary in-charge of the state mentioning the campaign dates for her.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also visited Assam and told a rally that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be highlighted by the Congress party.

Gandhi had even worn a scarf depicting his anti-CAA stand symbolically and said, "I have worn this gamcha today. We have written CAA on it and have put a cross on it. Meaning that whatever happens, CAA will not happen. He also spoke about the Assam Accords.

On Friday, the Election Commission of India announced that Assam will go to Assembly elections in three phases beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said: "In Assam, elections shall be held in three phases. The first phase of notification is March 2 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. The last date of nomination March 9 and the date of poll is March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1. Forty Assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2."

Currently, the BJP is in power in the state while Congress is in alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

(ANI)

