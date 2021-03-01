Hermits raise concern over cemeteries in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Saint Mahant Pramhansraj Maharaj, who grabbed attention by fasting for eight days, submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate against Muslims building cemeteries in residential areas in Ayodhya.

He told ETV Bharat that the Muslim community has been building graves in residential areas which have caused concern among the people.

Saint Mahant Pramhansraj Maharaj, speaking to ETV Bharat

"We have submitted a memorandum to DM Anuj Kumar Jha regarding the illegal construction of graves in the area. He assured us help in keeping the place clean and tension-free", Maharaj said.

He also warned of a protest strike, if the demands are not fulfilled within 15 days.

He further alleged that the administration had ordered a ban on the sale of liquor, meat and tobacco within 15 km from Ram Mandir, but the orders have been violated time and again.

