Farmers demand action to end tiger attacks

Kodagu (Karnataka): A local protest shutdown in a taluk in Karnataka called by farmers over tiger menace has received a good response.

Farmers in Ponnampet Taluk of Kodagu district have demanded action after three people were killed in attacks by a tiger in the last 15 days.

Recently, an eight-year-old boy was killed while his grandfather was injured in a tiger attack at Bellur in Srimangala Hobli Taluk of Kodagu district. The boy has been identified as Rangaswamy. His grandfather Kencha, 50, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru.

The incident took place when Rangaswamy was playing nearby while Kencha was irrigating fields at a plantation.

This is the third death that took place following a tiger attack in the Kodagu district in the last 3 weeks, which has resulted in widespread anger against the authorities for their ‘failure’ to curb human-animal conflicts.

Locals have been startled by the continuous tiger attacks in the Ponnampet area of ​​Kodagu district, and hence have urged the authorities to kill the tiger. As a result, the Farmers Union called for a protest in Ponnampet.

Efforts are on to trace the man-eater and four elephants. Over 100 Forest Department personnel have been combing the area for the last 15 days.