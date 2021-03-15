Batla House case: Prosecution seeks death penalty for Ariz Khan

New Delhi: The prosecution on Monday sought capital punishment to Ariz Khan, an alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorist, in the 2008 Batla House encounter, while the counsel for the convict sought leniency on the ground of his young age.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav will pronounce the quantum of punishment at 4 p.m.

On March 8, the court had convicted Khan in the case, noting that he murdered encounter specialist and Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav had said that Khan, along with his associates, intentionally and voluntarily caused the murder of Inspector M.C. Sharma by a gunshot.

Ariz Khan was arrested in February 2018, a decade after allegedly being on the run after the encounter at L-18 in Batla House.

During the course of proceedings on Monday, Advocate M.S. Khan, arguing for Batla House Convict sought leniency on the ground of his young age.

Senior Public Prosecutor A.T. Ansari sought death penalty and said that it is a gruesome murder of a law enforcement officer and defender of Justice.

Prosecutor Ansari said that the collective conscience of the society was shocked due to the incident.

Ariz has been convicted under section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 333 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 302 (murder).

He has also been held guilty under 307 (attempt to murder), 174(a) (Non-appearance in response to a proclamation) 34 (criminal intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 27 (using any prohibited weapons) of the Arms Act.

On September 19 in 2008, the Special Cell of Delhi Police carried out an encounter in Jamia Nagar's Batla House, in which two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists and Inspector Sharma died.

Ariz is allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. Police claimed that he was present at Batla House, along with four others, and managed to give police a slip during the encounter.

Of the five men residing in the apartment in Batla House, Mohammed Sajid and Atif Amin were killed during the encounter, Junaid and Shahzad Ahmad fled and were caught years later, while Mohammad Saif surrendered to the police.

A trial court had, in July, 2013, sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the case.

